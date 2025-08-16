'I already knew whose hands it was in': Irfan Pathan blames THIS former player for getting dropped in 2009

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has opened up on his controversial omission from the national squad, aiming at former captain MS Dhoni. Irfan, a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad, played a key role in India’s rise during the late 2000s and was an integral part of the side under different coaches and captains. However, he pointed out his omission from the team, which would later cost him a place in India’s ODI World Cup squad in 2011.

Irfan takes aim at Dhoni

“Kirsten gave me two reasons. He said, ‘There are things that are not in my hand.’ Those were Gary’s exact words. I asked whose hands it was in, but he didn’t tell me. I already knew whose hands it was in. The playing XI is decided by the captain’s choice. The decision rests with the captain, coach, and management. Dhoni was the captain at that time. I won’t get into whether that decision was right or wrong, because every captain has the right to run the team in his own way,” Pathan said while speaking to The Lallantop.

Irfan made his debut for India during the 2003-04 Australia tour, where he represented the national side in both ODI and Test format. He was also part of India’s first T20I squad, which played against South Africa in 2006.

He played for India in all three formats, scoring more than 2500 international runs while scalping a total of 301 wickets. During this time, he also scored a solitary hundred against Pakistan in the 2007 Bengaluru Test.

Since retirement, he has been active in commentary and broadcasting career and was recently caught in controversy while the Indian team was on an Australia tour. He was dropped from the commentary panel after a complaint was raised by a star cricketer.