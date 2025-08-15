/6 Indians who might not play 2025 Asia Cup

The 2025 Asia Cup squad announcement is just around the corner, with the BCCI men’s selection committee gearing up to make some harsh calls. Here’s a look at the six top-tier players who might fail to find a spot in India’s 2025 Asia Cup squad.
Shreyas Iyer is the first name on the list of star Indian players who might not play in the 2025 Asia Cup. Despite leading two different IPL teams to consecutive finals (2024 and 2025) and having won a title with one, the selectors could overlook him for the crowded yet settled middle order.
Another marquee name on this list is the attacking and in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is aware of the selectors’ decision not to pick him for the 2025 Asia Cup. Those in charge are reported to have asked him to concentrate on red-ball cricket.
Ace Indian quick and second to Jasprit Bumrah across formats, Mohammed Siraj, could also find it tough to fight for a spot in the 2025 Asia Cup squad. Given that the tournament will be played in the UAE and the T20 format, the selectors could be inclined towards picking more spinners, with Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh already booking the pace attack quota.
A forgotten hero, Yuzvendra Chahal, is also not in contention for the 2025 Asia Cup squad. Despite being India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the T20Is (96), Chahal is likely to lose his place to younger and emerging leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.
Considering Rishabh Pant is well out of the race for a spot in the T20I side, Kishan was one option the selectors could look at; however, it seems unlikely that he might get a nod, with Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma already ahead in the pecking order.
The last pick, Shubman Gill, is perhaps the most shocking one of all. While he remains the batting mainstay in the longer formats, having led India to a series-levelling outing in the UK recently, Gill might just be left out due to a chosen and settled top order in T20Is, with Abhishek Sharma, Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav sealing the top three spots.