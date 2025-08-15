/Here are 6 surprise picks in India’s 2025 Asia Cup squad

The BCCI will shortly announce the 2025 Asia Cup squad. With plenty of options to choose from for each spot, they will take their time to pick the best one, which also includes some surprise names. Here’s a look at those six names, which could be surprise picks for the continental tournament.
India is no short of T20 openers or even wicketkeepers, with plenty waiting in the wings for their chances. Although the selectors have made their intentions clear to pick those who have succeeded in this format lately, including a stable head at the top, who could serve dual purposes, could come in handy.
Sanju Samson will be the first-choice keeper-batter for India in the Asia Cup 2025, with Jitesh Sharma, the stylish lower-order hitter, walking in as his backup. However, the selectors could also take a punt on Dhruv Jurel, who was part of the recently concluded England Tests.
Although the conditions are likely to favour spinners, having a handy seam-bowling all-rounder like Nitish Kumar Reddy will not hurt India. Given that Hardik Pandya leads the all-rounders charts, Reddy as backup will give captain Suryakumar more options to explore from.
Should India pick Ruturaj Gaikwad for the 2025 Asia Cup, it shall be the biggest surprise of the lot. Even though there is no space at the top of the order, Gaikwad's exploits in his favourite format could turn fruitful for him and India.
Medically, Pant should be fit in time for the Asia Cup, but whether the selectors will pick him remains the biggest question. Although the chances are less, it’s not zero, considering he was part of the T20 WC-winning squad and played crucial knocks at number three.
Last but not least is seamer Prasidh Krishna. His numbers against England in the Test series might suggest a different story, but none should forget how he came back into the Test side – on the back of a star performance in IPL 2025. Alongside Bumrah and Arshdeep, Krishna could be the best first-change seamer for India in the 2025 Asia Cup.