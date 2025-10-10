/BCCI planning BIG action against ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi for denying India Asia Cup trophy

The drama on Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi walking off with the Asia Cup trophy and denying the silverware to India is not going to end very soon. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already said that the matter will be raised to the ICC in the upcoming meeting. As of now, India, who were the original host of the tournament, still haven't got the trophy as Naqvi has refused to give it without handing it over in person. The BCCI is now mulling to corner Naqvi as ICC director if the reports are to be believed.

BCCI plans to sideline Naqvi

"It remains to be seen what will be the long-term ramifications for the PCB or Naqvi because the BCCI is clear he (Naqvi) didn't have any right to insist on handing the trophy himself to the Indian team and refusing to send it to the BCCI, who were the official hosts of the event," reported news agency PTI citing a source.

The Indian board is also planning to sideline Naqvi as ICC director in the upcoming meeting as the PCB and ACC chief had not right to run away with the trophy after Indian team refused to collect it from him post winning Asia Cup 2025 title.

Where is Asia Cup Trophy?

The Asia Cup trophy is currently at ACC headquarters in Dubai, UAE as per the media reports. The PCB chief has directed the staff to not handover the trophy in his absence nor has made any arrangement to send the trophy to BCCI - the winners of the tournament.