/IPL 2026 auction expected to be held in December - Check dates, players, retention deadline and more details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction could is reportedly going to be held in second-third week of December with December 13-15 as preferred dates. The development was reported by cricket new website Cricbuzz citing franchise sources. This will be a mini-auction with not much trading expected as the franchises went through a overhaul before the last season in the mega auction. The auction is also expected to be held in India unlike last two times when the board chose to hold auction in Dubai (2023) and Saudi Arabia (2024). All the decisions regarding auction, however, are still to be confirmed by the governing council.

Retention deadline for franchise

The deadline for announcing the name of retained and released players by November 15. There isn't expected to be many names except from Chennai Super Kings which finished towards the bottom of the points table last season. There could be some players from Rajasthan Royals as well. Once the franchises announce the list of retained players, the IPL governing council will announce the list of players who will take part in the auction along with the released ones.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who all can feature in the auction?

According to the several media report, Chennai Super Kings are looking at a big overhaul with players namely Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway set to be released. With Ravi Ashwin already retired from the IPL, CSK will have huge purse to spend at the auction. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson could also feature in the auction if the franchise fails to reach a offer.