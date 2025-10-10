/As India's batting collapse become regular, skipper Harman lambasts lack of 'responsibility as a top-order'

The top order collapse against South Africa wasn't the first time for India in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. While India managed to escape the horrible collapse in the first two games but it was not to be against South Africa.
India women lost a hard-fought Women's World Cup 2025 match against South Africa on Thursday (Oct 9) and most of it was their fault. The batters, especially top order, failed to take advantage of a decent opening partnership and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur didn't hold back in her scathing criticism of the situation which happened for the third time in three matches. India, however, posted a good enough total of 251 in the end, thanks for Richa Ghosh's scintillating 94 at number 8. Ghosh's innings and India's total, however, was eclipsed by Nadine de Klerk's sensational 84 not out.
Speaking at the presentation after the match, Kaur acknowledged lack of effort from top order but noted that they have to stay positive in the long tournament. "We didn't take the responsibility as a top-order. We have to change things. We have to get the good totals. It is a long tournament. It was a tough game, but lots of learnings. We need to keep ourselves in the positive frame," she said.
The top order collapse against South Africa wasn't the first time for India in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. India were 83/1 against South Africa before the score became 102/6 - five wickets lost for just 19 runs. In the previous match against arch-rivals Pakistan, 151/3 before they lost next three wickets for just 52 runs and the score became 203/7. In the first match against Sri Lanka, India were 120/2 but lost next four wickets for just four runs and the scorecard became 124/6. While India managed to escape the horrible collapse in the first two games but it was not to be against South Africa.