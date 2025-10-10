/IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal makes history in New Delhi by reaching seventh Test century

India’s young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal made headlines on day 1 (Oct 10) of the second Test against the West Indies in New Delhi. The 23-year-old scored his seventh Test century, becoming one of the most prolific openers in Indian cricket. Jaiswal has already made a mark in the England tour, scoring 411 runs in 10 innings along with two hundreds and two fifties.

By breaching the three-figure mark at the national capital, Jaiswal became the second youngest Indian to reach seven Test hundreds, achieving the milestone before turning 24. This puts him ahead of even some of India’s greatest Test batters, including Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar. Since making his debut, Jaiswal has outscored all other Indian openers combined, with seven centuries compared to six by all others together.

His impact at the top of the order has been immense, giving India strong starts and setting the tone for the innings. Even on the global stage, Jaiswal stands out. The next most prolific opener internationally since his debut is England’s Ben Duckett, with just four centuries to his name.

Jaiswal joins stalwarts' list

By reaching seven Test hundreds at such a young age, Jaiswal joins an elite group of cricketers. The world record for most Test centuries before turning 24 belongs to Don Bradman (12 centuries), followed by Sachin Tendulkar (11) and Garry Sobers (9). Other modern-day greats with seven hundreds by 24 include Javed Miandad, Kane Williamson, and Alastair Cook. Among Indian legends, Jaiswal now shares a list with Sunil Gavaskar and Gautam Gambhir, scoring centuries at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Gavaskar made three centuries and Gambhir a double hundred.