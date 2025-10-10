Meet seven Indians with 50 matches in all formats, Jasprit Bumrah becomes latest addition

From Jasprit Bumrah to Rohit Sharma, meet the seven Indians who have played at least 50 matches in all three formats. The list includes stalwarts like Kohli, Dhoni, Jadeja, Ashwin, and Rahul.
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the only Indian to have played more than 100 matches in all three formats. The batting great has represented India in 123 Tests, 302 ODIs, and 125 T20Is since his debut in 2008.
Rohit Sharma, the outgoing Indian ODI skipper, transformed India’s white-ball cricket with his calm leadership and fearless batting. The Mumbai-based opener has played 67 Tests, 273 ODIs, and 159 T20Is, guiding the team to several memorable wins.
Jasprit Bumrah became the latest to join this exclusive club after playing his 50th Test against the West Indies in Delhi. The Indian ace pacer has now featured in 50 Tests, 89 ODIs, and 75 T20Is for India.
India’s current Test opener, KL Rahul, has played 65 Tests, 85 ODIs, and 71 T20Is so far. Rahul has also captained the national side in all three formats and continues to be one of the most adaptable batters in modern Indian cricket. He is only the second wicketkeeping batter to feature in this list.
India’s World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is. Known for his calm presence and sharp mind, Dhoni remains one of the most successful Indian captains in white ball cricket.
Ravindra Jadeja has proved his worth as a match-winner with both bat and ball. The all-rounder has played 87 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 74 T20Is for India and continues to be a vital part of the side.
Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finished his career with 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is. His clever bowling and cricketing brain made him a vital player in all conditions.