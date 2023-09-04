Asia Cup: Pak pace attack 'more potent' than India, says former wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik says current Pakistan pace bowling attack comprising of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf is better than what India have. Karthik made the comments while talking to media outlet Cricbuzz after Pak pace trio took all 10 wickets in Asia Cup 2023 match against India.

“Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Naseem can bowl 90+ consistently and all three are very different in nature,” said Kathrik. “Shaheen Shah obviously the left-armer, has an angle to it and brings the ball back in, Naseem Shah swings the ball both ways, Haris is arguably one of the best bowlers right now at the back end of an inning because of his skid and the nasty bouncer that he’s got,” he added.

Notably, Pak pacers were all over India in the Asia Cup 2023 match with perfect display of seam and swing. The best of the lot was Shaheen Shah who accounted for the wicket of India skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. The trio also created history was taking all 10 wickets in Asia Cup - a first in the regional tournament.

Karthik also said that Pakistan are currently 'more potent' than India's pace attack on flat wickets.

“For me they are a far more potent attack on flat wickets,” he said. “If there is something in the pitch then both attacks at all times become very equal but if I had to play an attack I have a feeling, I have a better chance of probably playing Jasprit, Bumrah, Siraj and Shami only because the bounce they’ll get will be slightly lesser than what these three other bowlers can do from Pakistan,” he further added.

The game between Pakistan and India, however, did not produce a result as rain marred the second innings after India finished on 266 in 48.5 overs. With Pakistan already through Super Four, India will aim for that same in their match against Nepal on Monday, September 4.

