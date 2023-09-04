Glenn Maxwell hopes to play 'some part' of upcoming ODI series vs India as he manages ankle pain before ODI WC

Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell is not 'under pressure' to play in the upcoming ODI series in India ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup, starting from October 5. The explosive batsman, who was part of Australia's T20I squad for the recently-concluded South Africa series, did not play any of the matches after experiencing soreness in his ankle. The pain was in same leg in which Maxwell had suffered a gruesome injury last November.

"I still want to play some part of that India series," Maxwell said the Big Bash League's (BBL) overseas draft on Sunday, September 4. "But I'm not feeling any pressure on it. The selectors and the staff have been brilliant with me as well. They don't want to put too much pressure on me to sort of set that date because they know they've got a bit of extra time before the World Cup. So instead of rushing it and probably putting myself a week or two behind, being able to give myself extra time and make sure we get through the whole tournament."

Maxwell, meanwhile, is expected to make it to Australia's initial 15-member World cup squad for which the deadline is September 5. The date to announce the final squad is September 28 and Australia are scheduled to play five-ODI series against South Africa before travelling to India for three-ODI series and the World Cup.

Maxwell has, however, taken a cortisone injection to deal with the pain and but said he couldn't have predicted how sore his ankle going to be once he got to South Africa.

"I don't think I could have predicted how sore I was going to be once I got to South Africa," he said. "But it was one of those things. Even when I went to train that day, I still felt fine. There was nothing wrong. Something just got impinged. I think one of the tendons around my ankle was a little bit inflamed, there's a bit of swelling, so it kept on catching which meant it just gave me a bit of pain. Hopefully, the cortisone takes care of that and I can get back up and running to where I was just before I went to South Africa," he added.

Australia, nonetheless, won the T20I series 3-0 and are preparing for the ODI series now but Maxwell won't be part of it as he visits home for the birth of his first child.

