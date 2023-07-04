Ashes 2023: MCC criticises members amid Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal controversy
An MCC insider told The Telegraph that several committee members were shocked by the behaviour of their own members as they have always been fair to both sides.
The second match of the Ashes Test series 2023 between England and Australia will be remembered for its controversies. With both captains debating on the spirit of cricket to the respective Prime Ministers voicing their opinions, the matter seems to be getting escalated with every hour. Be it Mitchell Starc’s catch or Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal, everything is still being dissected. However, the most shocking event from the second Ashes Test was the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) members’ and Australian cricketers’ heated argument in the Lord’s Long Room. Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja, who was a part of this argument, also said that it was disappointing.
MCC shocked on members’ behaviour
According to a report in English daily, The Telegraph, some members of the club agree that the line was crossed by their members. “If there were members of the committee available, somebody could have gone into the Long Room and said, ‘Look, you probably are peeved with that sneaky dismissal of Bairstow but please, gentlemen, act with decorum when the players come off’,” said one of them.
Another MCC member said that several others were shocked by the behaviour of their own members as they have always been fair to both sides. The member added that it’s a great privilege to belong to the club and each MCC member should know how to behave.
Australian daily newspaper, The Age, reported that some eyewitnesses felt “shocked” and “disgusted” by some of the language directed towards Aussies in the Long Room, and to Khawaja in particular.
Action taken against offenders
The MCC has already apologised for the incident. Usman Khwaja broke his silence on the incident, saying, “It was really disappointing. Lord's is one of my favourite places. Respect is always shown at Lord's, especially in the long room, but it didn't happen today.”
After the Lords’ Long Room argument, both MCC and Cricket Australia issued statements. Three members have reportedly already been suspended from the committee with pending inquiries.
On the Ashes front, Australia is leading by 2-0 in the series and the third Test will be played from July 6 at Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds.