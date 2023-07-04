Ashes 2023: MCC criticises members amid Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal controversy

The second match of the Ashes Test series 2023 between England and Australia will be remembered for its controversies. With both captains debating on the spirit of cricket to the respective Prime Ministers voicing their opinions, the matter seems to be getting escalated with every hour. Be it Mitchell Starc’s catch or Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal, everything is still being dissected. However, the most shocking event from the second Ashes Test was the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) members’ and Australian cricketers’ heated argument in the Lord’s Long Room. Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja, who was a part of this argument, also said that it was disappointing.

MCC shocked on members’ behaviour

According to a report in English daily, The Telegraph, some members of the club agree that the line was crossed by their members. “If there were members of the committee available, somebody could have gone into the Long Room and said, ‘Look, you probably are peeved with that sneaky dismissal of Bairstow but please, gentlemen, act with decorum when the players come off’,” said one of them.