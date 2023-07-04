James Anderson’s focus is on 3rd Ashes Test says, he's not dwelling on future
England’s veteran pacer James Anderson said that he’s not thinking too much about his future in cricket and is focused on the third Ashes Test.
England’s most experienced right-arm pacer, James Anderson finally broke silence on his form. The 40-year-old has only picked up three wickets in the first two Tests of the Ashes 2023. While former cricketers like Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen have said that he should be benched for the third Test, Anderson seems adamant about recovering from poor run of form in the Ashes. The English pacer added that he is not looking too far ahead into the future because of a bleak start in this Test series. Anderson made it clear that he’s just looking at the third Test and not focusing on his future in the longest format.
James Anderson on his form
James Anderson stated that he is solely focused on the third Test match of Ashes 2023 series, which will be played at Headingley in Leeds. Anderson wrote that he’s not thinking about the future at the moment. “The future for me is just thinking about Thursday and the start of the next Test. That is as far ahead as I will look. I have said it before, even when doing well, that I do not look too far ahead," Anderson wrote in his column for The Telegraph.
For the unversed, the veteran English pacer was part of an all-seam bowling attack in the second Test. But he got one wicket each across two innings and did not look like a threat to the Australian batters.
It's not the age, says James Anderson
While commenting on people questioning Anderson’s age, the 40-year-old wrote that it does come with the territory at his for people to speculate about his future in cricket. But he believes that it is just two games out of 181. But it is a high-profile series and everyone gets put under the spotlight a bit more. “The easy target is to say he is getting on a bit. But the reason I have not taken wickets is not because of my age," wrote Anderson.
Anderson also added that in a big series like Ashes, every cricketer wants to contribute with his performance. “But I do not think I am bowling particularly badly; I am just going through a lean patch, which you do not want to happen in an Ashes," Anderson wrote in his column for The Telegraph.