James Anderson’s focus is on 3rd Ashes Test says, he's not dwelling on future

England’s most experienced right-arm pacer, James Anderson finally broke silence on his form. The 40-year-old has only picked up three wickets in the first two Tests of the Ashes 2023. While former cricketers like Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen have said that he should be benched for the third Test, Anderson seems adamant about recovering from poor run of form in the Ashes. The English pacer added that he is not looking too far ahead into the future because of a bleak start in this Test series. Anderson made it clear that he’s just looking at the third Test and not focusing on his future in the longest format.

James Anderson on his form

James Anderson stated that he is solely focused on the third Test match of Ashes 2023 series, which will be played at Headingley in Leeds. Anderson wrote that he’s not thinking about the future at the moment. “The future for me is just thinking about Thursday and the start of the next Test. That is as far ahead as I will look. I have said it before, even when doing well, that I do not look too far ahead," Anderson wrote in his column for The Telegraph.