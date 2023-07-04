Wimbledon 2023: Venus Williams bows out in first round after being 'killed by the grass'

Venus Williams probably played her final Wimbledon match which she lost to Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets in the matchup of wild cards. The 43-year-old came, however, wasn't fully fit as she stepped on the court with a strapped right knee.

The veteran star, however, started the game beautifully with a break advantage before she fell on the court in the third game and could never recover from the fall. Williams was down a break point in the third game and was moving to her left to block a backhand volley from Svitolina. Venus, however, slipped and fell as she approached the net and screamed in agony. Both Svitolina and umpire Marija Cicak came down to check on the her immediately before Venus stood back up, with some assistance though. Have a look at the fall here:

Venus Williams went down on the court after slipping near the net.



She returned to play after taking an injury timeout. pic.twitter.com/KgwpRgO4Yh — MrBeardedXXL (@MrBeardedXXL) July 3, 2023 ×

"I'm not sure what I've done. I'm going to have to investigate it tomorrow," Williams told press after the loss. "It's late today. But it was quite painful."