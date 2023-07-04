Wimbledon 2023: Sofia Kenin knows where 'she should be' after shocking world no. 7 Coco Gauff in opening round

Sofia Kenin beat fellow countrywoman and world no. 7 Coco Gauff in the first round of 2023 Wimbledon Championship on court No. 1 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in an All-American match. Kenin, aged 24, had won a Grand Slam at 21 and was once an upcoming star of of the USA - a place which now belongs to Gauff.

Kenin, ranked no. 128 ahead of the Wimbledon, had to go through three qualifying matches to enter the main draw. Since winning her only major in 2020 (Australian Open), Kenin had to deal with multiple injuries including a battle with COVID-19. The 24-year-old, however, seemed content after the win.

"I know where I was," Kenin said as reported by the Associated Press, "and where I should be."

Speaking on his mindset during the game, Kenin said she just focused on 'not getting anxious or too excited'. The winner also revealed that she tried to pick on Gauff's 'weaker side - her forehand a little bit more.' Stunning Sofia 🌟



Qualifier @SofiaKenin prevails in a high-quality battle against fellow American Coco Gauff, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 🙌 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vgewwv2RSl — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2023 × Gauff, while speaking on the loss, said, "I didn't really put too much pressure on her.". "I felt like she could make a ball on the court (and) didn't have to be as good — and I wouldn't do much with it. That's what happened." Gauff, however, acknowledged that coming from qualifiers, she expected Kenin to play with confidence.

"With three wins under her belt from ‘qualies,' I knew she was going to be playing with confidence," Gauff said.

Responding to the question on whether Kenin could reach the heights she once was at, Gauff said, "I mean, it's always possible for somebody to get back to that level. She's still on the younger end of her career. I think with how she played today, it shouldn't be too long."

Gauff, who made her breakthrough aged 15 at Wimbledon in 2019, is still only 19 and is touted as one of the rising stars in the sport.

