Ashes 2023: PM Anthony Albanese backs Australia post British PM's support to Ben Stokes in Lord's Test row

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has backed the 'always winning' national teams against England in the ongoing Ashes. The statement from Albanese comes a day after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak weighed in on the recent 'spirit of the game' controversy. The British PM had backed English skipper Ben Stokes' stance in the Jonny Bairstow run-out incident happened on the final day of the Lord's Test.

Albanese, meanwhile, in a response to English fans mocking Aussie cricketers by saying 'same old Aussies - always cheating' chants on day 5 at Lord's, tweeted: “I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning!”

“Australia is right behind [Alyssa Healy], [Pat Cummins] and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious.”

Australia's assistant treasure Stephen Jones, on Monday, also criticised the incident of abuse hurled at Aussie cricketers in Lord's Long Room on day 5, calling it 'pretty unfortunate.'

“I think the cliche here is: it wasn’t cricket,” he told ABC News Breakfast.

“[Their treatment] after the match was unsportsmanlike and not cricket and doesn’t reflect well on those involved. Tough game and between ourselves and the Poms … it’s always going to be hotly contested. I thought what happened after the match and during lunch yesterday [was] not good.”

Notably, British PM's spokesperson, on Monday, had said, “The PM agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did.”

The spokesperson agreed profoundly with a 'yes' when asked if he thought the Australians had breached the spirit of cricket.

The incident in context refers to Jonny Bairstow getting out in a bizarre way on the final day of second Test which England went on to lose by 43 runs. Ben Stokes, who had scored a raging century (155) in an blitzkrieg onslaught after Bairstow's dismissal, alluding to the incident, had said after the match that he 'wouldn't want to win in that manner.'

