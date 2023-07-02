Ashes 2023: England skipper Ben Stokes reacts to Jonny Bairstow's run-out after loss in Lord's Test

England skipper Ben Stokes, after the loss in the second Test at Lord's, called for a 'deep think' about spirit of the game, alluding to Jonny Bairstow's controversial run-out on the final day.

"Jonny was in his crease then out of his crease. I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out," said Stokes told BBC after the match, reported new agency AFP.

"If the shoe was on the other foot I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that," Stokes added.

"For Australia, it was the match-winning moment.

"Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no."

The dismissal certainly put Australia on top and they eventually went on to win by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-Test series.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Australian players 'abused' in members area at Lord's during lunch after Bairstow's run-out Stokes' fury after Bairstow's wicket Stokes was on 62 off 126 balls when Bairstow departed and began the onslaught one over later with three fours off Green's over with lunch looming. The England skipper again targeted Green in his next over as well and smoked him for first-ball four before hitting three consecutive sixes third ball onwards.

Stokes took 22 off the over and reached his 100 as well, his 13th in the Tests. He was on 108 off 147 balls at the lunch call. England unravel after Stokes' 155 Stokes continued to play Bazball before being done by Hazlewood on a personal score of 155, hitting nine four and nine sixes. England were just 70 short of 371-run target at his dismissal but with no batters left, it was just a matter of time.

Australia made quick work of what was left after Stokes' wicket. Hazlewood and Pat Cummins took one wicket each of the three left as England were 302/9 before the last pair of Josh Tongue and James Anderson added 25 runs. Mitchell Starc clean bowled Tongue to bundle out England for 327.

Australia's pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Hazlewood took three wickets each and Cameron Green took the solitary wicket of Bairstow.

