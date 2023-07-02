Ashes 2023: England's Jonny Bairstow given 'run-out' in another controversial decision in Lord's Test - WATCH

The ongoing second Test between Australia and England is getting controversial with each decision of the umpires. After England's Ben Duckett was given not out on day 4 off a catch by Mitchell Starc, Jonny Bairstow was given out on the final day off a 'tricky' run-out attempt.

The incident happened on the last ball of 52nd over of the England's innings and 21st of the final day's first session. Bairstow had replaced Ben Duckett on the crease and was batting on 10 off 22. Cameron Green, who was the bowler, bowled a bouncer to which the batsman had ducked under and let it go to the wicket-keeper.

Aussie keeper Alex Carey, however, threw the ball at the stumps with an underarm throw. Bairstow, meanwhile, decided to leave the crease, presumably thinking that the play on that ball is over. The ball thrown by Carey hit the stumps and the Kangaroos jumped in unison to appeal.

The on-field umpire referred the decision upstairs and third umpire Marais Erasmus adjudged Bairstow out. The England batter walked back angrily with the crowd booing the visitors on top of their lungs. Have a look at the controversial decision here: 🤐🤐🤐#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/dDGCnj4qNm — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 2, 2023 × Earlier, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the governing body of cricket laws, justified giving England opener Ben Duckett not out on the fourth day of Lord's Test in Ashes 2023. The ball was caught cleanly but it touched the ground as Starc slid along after the catch and ball kept in touch with the ground. The decision was referred upstairs and Duckett was adjudged 'not out.'

"Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has 'complete control over the ball and his/her movement'," MCC posted on Twitter. "The ball cannot touch the ground before then. In this particular incident, Mitchell Starc, was still sliding as the ball rubbed the ground, therefore he was not in control of his movement."

