Ashes 2023: MCC backs up ruling Ben Duckett not out after Mitchell Starc's catch on day 4 at Lord's

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the governing body of cricket laws, has justified giving England opener Ben Duckett not out on the fourth day of Lord's Test in Ashes 2023. Duckett had upper cut a ball in the final overs of the day 4 which Australia's Mitchell Starc had caught. Starc although, slid along the ground after taking the catch.

The ball was caught cleanly but it touched the ground as Starc slid along after the catch and ball kept in touch with the ground. The decision was referred upstairs and Duckett was adjudged 'not out.' MCC, on its twitter handle, evoked Law 33.3, saying that Starc didn't have complete control over the ball.

"Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has 'complete control over the ball and his/her movement'," MCC posted on Twitter. "The ball cannot touch the ground before then. In this particular incident, Mitchell Starc, was still sliding as the ball rubbed the ground, therefore he was not in control of his movement."



Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath, however, wasn't amused with on-filed decision and called the decision 'rubbish.'

"I'm sorry, that is the biggest load of rubbish I've ever seen," he said on the BBC. "He's got that under control, the ball is under control. That is a disgrace. I'm sorry, that is a disgrace. I've seen everything now. I cannot believe that. That is ridiculous. If that ball is not under control, that is ridiculous."



What do we think of this one? 👀



England were already four down at that time but Duckett was batting on 50. He had added 68 runs with skipper Ben Stokes for the fifth wicket by time of the incident. England then ended the day on 114/4, needing 257 on the final day of the second Test.