Out of favour India batsman Prithvi Shaw signs with Northamptonshire to play in English county

India batsman Prithvi Shaw is heading to England. The right-hand opening batsman, who had a horrid time in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), has signed with the Northamptonshire. He will be playing rest for the English county season and the Royal London One-Day Cup as well. The latter starts in August.

Before that, however, Shaw is expected to take part in India's domestic ODI Duleep Trophy game. Shaw, who plays for West Zone, will be a part of the team against Central Zone before flying out to England.

A source close to cricketer confirmed the developments to news agency PTI.

“Yes, Prithvi will be leaving once he finishes his Duleep Trophy assignment for West Zone. He is likely to play the July 19-22 game against Somerset if all goes well,” the source said to PTI.

While Shaw hasn't played in a first class games since last six months, he did score a career-best 379 off 383 balls against Assam in January 2023. Shaw made the score while playing for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy.

Shaw made a blockbuster debut for India in 2018, scoring century in his first Test match but hasn't been able to do much since. Overall, he has played five Test for India and has scored 339 runs at an average of 42.37 with a high score of 134. Shaw has also played six ODIs and has scored 189 runs with a high score of 49. In one alone T20I, the batsman failed to open account and got out on a first-ball duck.

He has gradually fallen out of selectors' favour following his dismal performance and last played for India in 2021 in any format. His nightmare form in IPL 2023, where he was touted to have a great season by his franchise coach Ricky Ponting, hasn't helped either.