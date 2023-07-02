BCCI asks 2023 World Cup-bound venues to voluntarily forgo hosting ODIs in upcoming season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the ten state associations hosting the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches to voluntarily forgo their turn to stage any ODIs during the upcoming season, per the latest reports. It is to compensate for the venues that missed getting a World Cup game, including the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali – which hosted two semi-finals (1996, 2011).

Following the 2023 World Cup schedule announcement past Tuesday, 12 venues, including ten that will host World Cup matches, and the remaining two (Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram) where warm-up matches will take place, got finalised.

Cities that will host the main games are Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Dharamsala, Chennai, Lucknow and Bengaluru.

As reported by the Times of India (TOI), on June 26, a day before the WC schedule announcement in Mumbai, BCCI Secretary - Jay Shah, in a meeting with all ten state associations, put forward this request.

"During our meeting, I proposed a solution to ensure a fair distribution of matches for the ICC World Cup 2023. I requested the hosting associations, with the exception of Assam Cricket Association and Kerala Cricket Association, who were allocated warm-up matches, to voluntarily forego their turn to host an ODI during the bilateral international season. This proposal was put forth in order to accommodate the state associations that unfortunately missed out on hosting matches for the 2023 World Cup edition," BCCI’s letter to all ten State Association reads.

Shah later informed that all hosting units ‘unanimously’ agreed.

"I'm pleased to inform you that the proposal received unanimous agreement and support from all the participating associations. This decision showcases the spirit of cooperation and unity amongst the cricketing fraternity, prioritising the overall success of the 2023 World Cup and ensuring equal opportunities for all the state associations to be a part of this prestigious event. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all the hosting associations for their selflessness and understanding in embracing this resolution," the BCCI secretary wrote in his letter. India’s upcoming schedule While India will travel to the Caribbean Islands for two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is, starting July 12, the Men in Blue will host Australia for three ODIs in September and Afghanistan before the World Cup begins, with warm-up matches starting September 29.

Following the mega event that takes place from October 5 to November 19, India will host Australia for a five-match T20I series and England in early 2024 for five Tests; later that year, Bangladesh and New Zealand will tour India for the Test series.