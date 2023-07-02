Ashes 2023: England skipper Ben Stokes reaches 100 with three consecutive sixes at Lord's - WATCH

England skipper Ben Stokes turned back the clock at the ongoing second Ashes Test at the Lord's against Australia as he reached his hundred with three back-to-back sixes off Cameron Green. Stokes turned on the heat in the game after Jonny Bairstow's controversial run-out on the final day and tore into the Australian attack.

Stokes was on 62 off 126 balls when Bairstow departed and began the onslaught one over later with three fours off Green's over with lunch looming on day 5. See the fours below:

The England skipper again targeted Green in his next over as well and smoked him for first-ball four before hitting three consecutive sixes third ball onwards. Stokes took 22 off the over and reached his 100 as well, his 13th in the Tests. Stokes was on 108 off 147 balls at the lunch call on the final day. Have a look at the video here:

England then continued to play belligerently - often termed Bazball for them - as he added 100 runs for the seventh wicket with Stuart Broad. England were cruising along nicely at 298-6 in a chase of 371 by the time this report was written.