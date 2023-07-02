Ashes 2023: England skipper Ben Stokes reaches 100 with three consecutive sixes at Lord's - WATCH
Stokes was on 62 off 126 balls when Bairstow departed and began the onslaught one over later with three fours off Green's over with lunch looming on day 5. The England skipper again targeted Green in his next over as well and smoked him for first-ball four before hitting three consecutive sixes third ball onwards.
England skipper Ben Stokes turned back the clock at the ongoing second Ashes Test at the Lord's against Australia as he reached his hundred with three back-to-back sixes off Cameron Green. Stokes turned on the heat in the game after Jonny Bairstow's controversial run-out on the final day and tore into the Australian attack.
Stokes was on 62 off 126 balls when Bairstow departed and began the onslaught one over later with three fours off Green's over with lunch looming on day 5.
Have some of that!#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/SzoPMK6lEd— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 2, 2023
The England skipper again targeted Green in his next over as well and smoked him for first-ball four before hitting three consecutive sixes third ball onwards. Stokes took 22 off the over and reached his 100 as well, his 13th in the Tests. Stokes was on 108 off 147 balls at the lunch call on the final day. Have a look at the video here:
You are something else, Stokesy 🙌💯 @IGcom | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/JCwJUKYkGJ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 2, 2023
England then continued to play belligerently - often termed Bazball for them - as he added 100 runs for the seventh wicket with Stuart Broad. England were cruising along nicely at 298-6 in a chase of 371 by the time this report was written.
Earlier, England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow's wicket caused a lot of drama in the first session on the final day. This was the second controversial decision in the Test after the third umpire dismissed a catch by Mitchell Starc on Day 4 and declared England's Ben Duckett not out.
In Bairstow's case, on the last ball of the 52nd over of England's 2nd innings, Cameron Green bowled a bouncer to which the batsman ducked under and let it go to the wicketkeeper.
Aussie keeper Alex Carey, however, threw the ball at the stumps with an underarm throw. Bairstow, meanwhile, decided to leave the crease, presumably thinking that the play on that ball is over. The on-field umpire referred the decision upstairs and third umpire Marais Erasmus adjudged Bairstow out. The England batter walked back angrily with the crowd booing the visitors.
