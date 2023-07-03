Ashes 2023: MCC suspends three members for abusing Australia players after Bairstow's run-out at Lord's

The Marylebone Cricket Clube (MCC) has suspended three members following the altercation with the Australian players on day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Some members of the MCC had hurled abuses at the Australian players in the Long Room while they walking back at lunch. The bone of contention was English batter Jonny Bairstow's controversial run-out 15 minutes before lunch on the final day.

"MCC can confirm it has suspended three Members identified from earlier today," it said in a statement on Sunday. "They will not be permitted back to Lord's whilst the investigation takes place and were informed of this by MCC Chief Executive, Guy Lavender, this evening.

"We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of Members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the Club.



"MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we re-iterate our apology to Cricket Australia. We are thoroughly disappointed to be talking about poor behaviour when the Long Room, as stated by Pat Cummins himself, is otherwise renowned for being “really welcoming”. It has been a thrilling day to finish off a wonderful five days of Test cricket,” read the statement further.

Cricket Australia had raised the issue of its players being abused in the Long Room with the MCC and had asked the club to investigate the matter.

"Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club [MCC] investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members area during lunch on day five of the Lord's Test.

"It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area," a Cricket Australia spokesperson had said.

Australia openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner, in particular, got engaged with the members while going back at lunch in the Long Room. The TV footage also showed Khawaja giving it back to the members before stewards intervened. Wonder what was said to Usman Khawaja here #Ashes pic.twitter.com/50Ik5fAZeO — Matt Forrest (@mattforrest29) July 2, 2023 × Khawaja, spoke to Channel Nine, post match and described the incident as 'really disappointing.'

It was really disappointing," he said. "Lord's is one of my favourite places to come. There's always respect shown at Lord's, particularly in the Members Pavilion in the Long Room, but there wasn't today. It was very disappointing.

"If anyone asked me where the best place is to play I always say Lord's," Khawaja added. "The crowd is great, particularly the members are great, and some of the stuff that was coming out of the members' mouths is really disappointing and I wasn't just going stand by and cop it. So I just talked to a few of them," he said.

