Jonny Bairstow was being dozy: Andrew Strauss slams compatriot for bizarre dismissal in Lord's Test

Day 5 of the second Ashes Test, at Lord's, saw plenty of action and drama. The final day began with England 114-4, in pursuit of 371. Ben Duckett (83) and captain Ben Stokes commenced in style as they consolidated their fifth-wicket stand. They added a total of 132 runs before Duckett's departure whereas hosts also lost Jonny Bairstow (10) before lunch.

After Bairstow's fall, in a bizarre fashion, Stokes upped the ante and added 108 runs, for the seventh wicket, with Stuart Broad (11) before he fell for a majestic 155 as England folded for 327. Thus, the home side lost by 43 runs to concede a 2-0 lead. While Stokes made a lot of noise with his berserk inning, Bairstow's dismissal became a huge talking point as well.

After ducking a slower bouncer from Cameron Green, Bairstow was caught wandering off the crease -- as he felt the ball was dead -- and the Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey stumped him out. The Englishman was stunned before he was asked to make the long walk back to the pavillion. His mode of dismissal triggered a huge controversy as some raised fingers on Australia for foul play whereas many hailed Carey's presence of mind. Here's the video of Bairstow's dismissal - Excellent work by Alex Carey to run out Jonny Bairstow.



Terrific presence of mind there! pic.twitter.com/0hrfGstX65 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 2, 2023 × A lot has been said and written about Bairstow's departure. Now, former England captain Andrew Strauss -- who also served as the Director of Cricket for England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) -- slammed Bairstow for being dozy.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Strauss stated that Australia will be termed as 'villains' by English fans and their skipper Pat Cummins will get 'plenty of stick' for the remainder of the series but criticised Bairstow, calling his dismissal fair.

"Australia are the villains, as far as England fans are concerned - especially Cummins and his decision not to withdraw that appeal of Bairstow. Cummins will get plenty of stick for the rest of the series, I would've thought, off the back of that," said Strauss.

Strauss added, "You could argue that it was against the spirit of cricket. In truth, I think there was absolutely nothing wrong with it but, of course, the crowd will see it through English patriotic eyes. Bairstow was being dozy going outside of his crease. I was pretty comfortable with what Australia did."

The third Ashes Test will now get underway on July 06 at Leeds, Headingley as Stokes & Co. trail Australia 2-0.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE