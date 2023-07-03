Underarm bowling on cards? Pat Cummins gives EPIC reply to English journalist after Lord's Test drama

England and Australia produced another thrilling clash in Ashes 2023 as Pat Cummins & Co. won the second Test, at Lord's, on Day 5 by 43 runs in defence of 371. Resuming Day 5, English duo captain Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett (83) started positively before the latter fell and Australia dismissed Jonny Bairstow for cheap (10).

Stokes-Stuart Broad stitched an entertaining 108-run seventh-wicket stand before the English skipper departed for 155 -- laced with nine fours and equal number of sixes -- as the visitors dismissed England for 327 to go 2-0 down in the series. Bairstow's dismissal triggered a big controversy as he was seen wandering out of the crease, after ducking a slower bouncer from Cameron Green, to be stumped out by Alex Carey. His dismissal led to a verbal spat between the Aussie players and some of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members.

After Australia's win, Cummins was asked about the Bairstow dismissal by an English reporter in the post-match conference. The journalist asked if Australia would resort to underarm bowling or the bowler trying to run out the non-striker in the remaining Tests in the aftermath of Bairstow's dismissal. To this, the Aussie pacer had a savage response.

"Depends on how flat the wickets get. It might be an option to turn to," said Cummins.

The Bairstow dismissal became a huge talking point after the Lord's Test. However, it remains within the laws of the game. It will be interesting to see how things pan out when both sides meet in the third Test, which gets underway on Thursday (July 06) at Leeds, Headingley.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE