Seemed like a fish market: Ex-India opener reacts to Long Room verbal spat on Day 5 of Lord's Test

On Sunday (July 02), Ben Stokes kept on fighting for England and produced a masterclass on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test, at Lord's, versus Australia in his side's chase of 371. He, however, could not take them past the finish line after falling for 155. Coming out to bat at 45 for 4, the England Test captain stitched an impressive 132-run fifth-wicket stand with opener Ben Duckett (83) and an entertaining 108-run seventh-wicket partnership with Stuart Broad before England fell for 327 to lose by 43 runs.

Stokes played a composed knock till he saw Jonny Bairstow get out in a bizarre fashion, who was caught wandering outside the crease after ducking a slower bouncer from Cameron Green only to be stumped by Alex Carey, as he accelerated with reeling at England 193/6. However, his fall led to England's surrender as hosts now trail 0-2 in the five-match series versus Pat Cummins & Co. While Day 5 was all about Stokes, Bairstow's dismissal also led to lot of drama. 🤐🤐🤐#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/dDGCnj4qNm — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 2, 2023 × While Broad sledged Carey for stumping out Bairstow, the Aussie players were also taunted by some of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members in the iconic Long Room of the Lord's stadium. Usman Khawaja, after the game, slammed the members' behaviour and was hurt by their comments. Thus, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has now joined in and reacted to the whole incident on his Youtube channel. 'If you are seeing this at the home of cricket, then it is a bit of a problem' Chopra said, "There was almost a scuffle-like situation in the Lord's Long Room. What does this mean and where does it go from here? It is a big question because if you are seeing this at the home of cricket, then it is a bit of a problem. It seemed like a fish market."

"They were making so much noise for that one run-out when the Australian players were going upstairs. If you have been given out rightly based on the law, that is where the debate must end but it did not end there and that's the problem. In the Long Room, the Aussies were booed a little, a lot of things were said," the cricketer-turned-commentator opined. 'They have been people with civilised behaviour but one decision made them go up in arms' Chopra further stated, "These are the traditions at Lord's, the Mecca of cricket, where players go through the members in the Long Room. There have been people with civilized behavior until now, they clap as well and are happy too, that's what England's culture has been so far but this one decision has made them go up in arms."

"The spectators suddenly found everything wrong in it although the truth is that it is MCC's home as well. They only have made the laws. What is your problem if someone follows the laws that have been made there only?"

"The Australian team has asked for an investigation of the incident. I want to see attentively what happens. Will anyone be found guilty and if so what will happen to him? Will his membership be revoked or he won't be allowed to come to the ground for some time? Is something like that going to happen because it's not right," added the ex-Indian cricketer. MCC Statement.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/fWYdzx1uhD — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) July 2, 2023 × As a result, the MCC suspended three members for their unacceptable behavior post the Bairstow dismissal. The club revealed that the trio in question will not be permitted back into the iconic stadium whilst the investigation is underway.