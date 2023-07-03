'They cut 2 frames so that...': BIG CLAIM! Ajmal recalls lbw appeal vs Tendulkar in CWC'11 semi-final
Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal recalled his side's unsuccessful lbw appeal versus Sachin Tendulkar in CWC'11 semi-final and made a big claim.
India and Pakistan squared off in the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 semi-finals in Mohali on March 30. The momentum shifted from one team to the other before MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue won by 29 runs to book a place in the final, where they defeated Sri Lanka to win the World Cup at home.
Talking about the match, India opted to bat first and rode on Sachin Tendulkar's 85, Suresh Raina's handy 36* and Virender Sehwag's quickfire 38 to post 260 for 9. In reply, Shahid Afridi-led Men in Green were bundled out for 231 to bow out. During the Indian innings, Tendulkar gave plenty of chances to the opposition but their sloppy fielding cost them dearly. In addition, the Master Blaster seemed lbw off Saeed Ajmal, in the 11th over, but the reviewed and survived a close call.
A lot has been said and written about the controversial lbw appeal. After the match, Ajmal said after reaching Lahore, "I don't know how the television replays showed my delivery turning towards the leg side because I had bowled an arm ball and it went straight."
12 years have gone by since the epic Indo-Pak World Cup semi-final. However, the former Pakistan spinner Ajmal recalled the lbw appeal, which went against his side, and made a big claim.
Speaking on the Nadir Ali Podcast, Ajmal recalled, "I don't know how the television replays showed my delivery turning towards the leg side because I had bowled an arm ball and it went straight," Ajmal had said after reaching Lahore following the loss in the semis."
Later this year, India will host the ODI World Cup -- after 2011 -- and lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. Pakistan will be desperate to settle scores this time around and win their first game versus their neighbours in the tournament history whereas Rohit Sharma & Co. will look to maintain their clean slate versus the Men in Green. Currently, India lead Pakistan 7-0 in ODI WC history.
