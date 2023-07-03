CWC'23: India-Pakistan matches lack quality, it's just about hype: Ganguly opines ahead of showdown clash

One of India’s greatest captains Sourav Ganguly, who during his time faced peak Australia and most star-studded Pakistan team, opines that India-Pakistan clashes nowadays are more about hype than quality because of India’s one-sided domination in head-to-head matches at ICC events in recent past. Ganguly’s comments came following the CWC 2023 schedule announcement, wherein India will face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Although recent history suggests something else as Pakistan claimed their first win over India in the T20 World Cup in 2021, defeating them by a record ten wickets in Dubai. Meanwhile, during the 2022 edition in Australia, India won the close tie at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) by five wickets, thanks to an incredible match-winning 82* by star batter Virat Kohli.

However, in the 50-over World Cups, India has won every time, from first beating them in 1992 in Australia to clinching victory in the previous edition in England. As things stand, India lead the head-to-head tally 8-0.

"There is a lot of hype in this match, but the quality has not been that good for a long time because India kept on winning one-sided. Pakistan probably defeated India for the first time in the T20 World Cup in Dubai," said the former Indian captain on Star Sports, as quoted by Hindustan Times. India-Australia clash holds more value With the emergence of India as the superpower in world cricket following winning all ICC white-ball trophies in the past decade, India-Australia contests are the ones to look out for. Having attained superb results in away Tests on two occasions – in 2018 and 2020, India has dominated Australia lately.

With these two star-studded teams set to kick­-off their respective CWC campaigns with the game in Chennai on October 8, Ganguly feels this match will garner attention on quality-cricket ground. With Australia drawing first blood in their recent WTC Final in London earlier, India will have revenge on its mind heading into the vital World Cup match.

"India did not play well in that tournament (2021 T20 WC), but according to me, India vs Australia tends to be a better game in the World Cup because the quality is better," Ganguly added.

Meanwhile, India will face Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17, while the Men in Blue will host Australia for a three-match series just before the start of the World Cup on October 15.