Ashes: Oz head coach throws weight behind Lord's show, says he's disappointed with McCullum's 'beer' comment

Brendon McCullum didn't sound pleased when he said England and Australian players are unlikely to sit together for a beer following what transpired in the second Test in Lord’s, a remark that disappointed his counterpart, Andrew McDonald. A game of beautiful uncertainties saw several questionable decisions taken during the Test, with Mitchell Starc’s catch to dismiss Ben Duckett and Bairstow’s run-out making headlines.

Day five was filled with drama, emotion, verbal throwdowns and whatnot.

After losing the second straight Test at home on Sunday by 43 runs, England’s head coach, while speaking with Test Match Special, said, "I can't imagine we'll be having a beer anytime soon if that's what you're asking. From our point of view, we've got three Test matches to try and land some blows and try and win the Ashes, and that's where our focus will be."

When asked about the same to McDonald in the post-match presser, the former Aussie all-rounder said he hasn't spoken with Brendon yet, but going by these remarks, he is disappointed with this.

"I haven't spoken to him, [have] heard that comment for the first time and somewhat disappointed by that," McDonald said, replying to McCullum. The drama around Bairstow’s run-out Just when the on-field proceedings were underway in the most usual manner on day five before tea, a cheeky run-out by Carey to dismiss Bairstow triggered a controversy, with fans and pundits sharing opposite views on the throwdown.

Though English fans believed that the dismissal was wrong and against the spirit of the game, several experts and Australian cricket enthusiasts argued that whatever happened was within the rule book and should be received and accepted the way it is.

Andrew McDonald was no different.

He said this dismissal was similar to other forms of outs, adding each team would have taken advantage of the situation and done the same. He urged leaving the crease like that is criminal for a batter, and Bairstow paid the price.

"There's no doubt when a player is leaving their crease or leaving their ground at certain periods of time that you take that opportunity," he said. "It's [the same] with every player. It's like when a player is running down the wicket to Nathan Lyon, does he take the opportunity to fire a ball down the leg side, because he's leaving his crease? There's no doubt about that. You see a run-out opportunity at point, you throw at the bowler's end.

"But any of these events are always going to polarise opinion," he added. "We saw it on day four with the [Mitchell Starc] catch as well. Some people thought it was out, some people thought it was not out… sometimes, you know, not everyone agrees with it."