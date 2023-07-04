Sourav Ganguly says Yuzvendra Chahal could play key role in World Cup

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has advised the Board of Cricket Council in India and the Indian team management to keep an eye on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the ODI World Cup 2023. Chahal was part of Team India for the T20 World Cup held in Australia last year but did not get to play a single match. India was eliminated from the ICC tournament after losing to England in the semi-finals. Ganguly says though India has good wrist spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi, Chahal could play the key role for Team India in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

Sourav Ganguly on the importance of wrist spinners

“Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav are good spinners, but somehow Yuzvendra Chahal misses out on playing in a big tournament. He has been a consistent performer in the shorter formats of cricket, be it 20 overs or 50 overs. It is important to keep an eye on him,” Ganguly said during an interview.