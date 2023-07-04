Sourav Ganguly says Yuzvendra Chahal could play key role in World Cup
Sourav Ganguly says though India has good wrist spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal could play a key role in the ODI World Cup.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has advised the Board of Cricket Council in India and the Indian team management to keep an eye on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the ODI World Cup 2023. Chahal was part of Team India for the T20 World Cup held in Australia last year but did not get to play a single match. India was eliminated from the ICC tournament after losing to England in the semi-finals. Ganguly says though India has good wrist spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi, Chahal could play the key role for Team India in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.
Sourav Ganguly on the importance of wrist spinners
“Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav are good spinners, but somehow Yuzvendra Chahal misses out on playing in a big tournament. He has been a consistent performer in the shorter formats of cricket, be it 20 overs or 50 overs. It is important to keep an eye on him,” Ganguly said during an interview.
The former BCCI president also said that SENA countries — South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia — find it difficult to face wrist spinners. Especially, when the match is in Indian conditions, it becomes more difficult for them. So, Chahal being a part of the playing XI will be important.
Piyush Chawla was the X-Factor in 2011, says Sourav Ganguly
“When you go out to play against Australia, England or South Africa, a wrist spinner can make a difference in these conditions, as Piyush Chawla did in the 2011 ODI World Cup. He bowled really well,” Sourav Ganguly said. The former India captain also emphasised that whenever spinners have taken wickets in a World Cup, India has done well in the tournament.
Sourav Ganguly added that when India went to South Africa to play the T20 World Cup in 2007, it was the wrist spinners, who bowled well in tandem with fast bowlers. “Harbhajan Singh was in the playing eleven and I think in Indian conditions, retaining the wrist spinner will be crucial,” said Ganguly.
India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. India and Pakistan will clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.