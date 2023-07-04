Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad questions Australia's 'cultural change' after Lord's Test controversy

Senior England bowler Stuart Broad has questioned the 'cultural change' Australia went through after the sandpaper saga in South Africa in 2018. Broad, while writing in column for news outlet Daily Mail, also said that he's 'amazed that not one senior Australia player' could understand what they have done. Broad was rereferring to English batter Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in the second Test at the Lord's.

"What amazed me, and what I told the Australians I could not believe as we left the field at lunch, was that not one senior player among them -- and I very much understand in the emotion of the game that the bowler and wicketkeeper would have thought 'that's out' -- questioned what they had done.

"Especially given what their team has been through over recent years, with all their cultural change. Not one of them said: 'Hang on, lads. I'm not really sure about this.' Not one of them thought: 'He's gaining no advantage. He's not trying to get a run. It's the end of the over. It's a bit of a random dismissal. We should cancel that appeal,'" wrote Broad.

The English bowler, however, said that Australia skipper Pat Cummins is a 'great guy' that and that he would be amazed if Cummins 'doesn't sit back and thinks' after emotions settle down.

"Ultimately, Pat Cummins is a really great guy and I would be amazed, once the emotion settles, if he does not sit back and think, 'I got that one wrong', even though his bottom line at the time was winning a Test match," wrote Broad.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, meanwhile, has joined the 'spirit of the game' debate after his UK counterpart backed English skipper Ben Stokes' stance on the run-out.

Stokes, who played brilliantly for his 155, had said after the 43-run loss that 'he wouldn't want to win in the same manner' in which Australians ran Bairstow out.

