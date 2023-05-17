‘Probably my last tweet’: Pakistan’s Imran Khan says police have ‘surrounded’ his house

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his house has been surrounded by the police and he is likely to be arrested soon.

The tweet came after Khan was accused by the government of Pakistan of sheltering supporters and aides who were involved in attacks on the army after his arrest last week. Probably my last tweet before my next arrest .

Police has surrounded my house.https://t.co/jsGck6uFRj — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2023 × Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief Khan was given a deadline of 24 hours to hand them over to the authorities or face a police operation.

In the tweet, Khan said that his arrest was imminent. "Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house," he tweeted on Wednesday.

In his tweet, Khan uploaded a live video addressing the people of Pakistan.

“My dear people, I am scared today. I am scared of where we are today. Everybody is trying to get Imran Khan away from their way. They are ready to break everything to not let Imran Khan be here,” Khan said.

“I am afraid today that Pakistan is on the route to destruction. And I fear that if wisdom is not exercised today, we might reach a stage where we wouldn’t even be able to pick up the pieces,” he added.

“They are spreading hate in the nation. I am seeing a deadly nightmare seeing the destruction of our nation,” the former prime minister added.

According to Dawn, Punjab Police has reached outside the residence of the PTI chairman in Zaman Park to arrest him. The report added that police officials have cordoned off Khan's residence. Imran Khan gets a deadline of 24 hours The police officials surrounded Khan's residence after he was given a 24-hour deadline by the interim government in Punjab province to hand over all "30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge" at his residence.

Speaking at the press conference in Lahore, Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir said, "PTI should hand over these terrorists or the law will take its course," Geo News reported.

WATCH | Imran Khan accuses 'agencies men' for arson and shooting during May 9 mayhem Terming the May 9 protesters as 'terrorists', Mir said that the government knows that the culprits have been holed up in Khan's Zaman Park residence according to intelligence reports.

"The intelligence report that has come is very alarming," said Mir, adding that the agencies have confirmed the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

Last week, Khan was arrested by the anti-graft agency in a corruption case before he was granted bail by the court. His arrest had led to violent protests across the country, killing at least eight.



