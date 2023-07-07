Pak ex-PM Nawaz Sharif may contest elections this year, says law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar

Pakistan’s law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the lifetime disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif—who is on a self-imposed exile in London —has ended and he can now contest elections.

The 73-year-old has been living in London since November 2019 for medical treatment after a court allowed him a four-week reprieve.

The supremo of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was serving a seven-year jail term in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail when the high court allowed him to leave the country on medical grounds in November 2019. Disqualified in Panama case The three-time PM was disqualified by the Supreme Court in 2017 on the Panama Papers case. The PML-N has repeatedly contested that Nawaz was unjustly disqualified.

Ever since the PML(N) came to power, there have been talks of Nawaz returning to Pakistan. Speculations have also been rife of Nawaz contesting for the premiership in this year’s general elections, which might take place in October.

Talking about Nawaz’s return, Tarar said that he will not face lifetime disqualification anymore as the maximum disqualification period is five years.

"If someone thinks that a person is a beneficiary of these amendments, then it would be someone else tomorrow. It is the constitutional jurisdiction of the Parliament to legislate and amend laws. The legislation work cannot be carried out by any institutions other than the Parliament," he was quoted as saying by ARY News.

He added that all the decisions will be taken after consulting with the coalition partners. The minister, however, did not elaborate on their plans. Crisis-hit Pakistan strikes $3bn IMF bailout deal Pak Parliament might dissolve early Talking about the dissolution of Pakistan's national assembly, the minister did not rule out the possibility citing the current political situation.

“Once the tenure ends, a caretaker set up will be established,” he said.

The Pakistan National Assembly is scheduled to complete its constitutional term on August 13 this year.

ARY News citing sources reported that the ruling coalition government is consulting dissolving the house, a few days earlier on August 9-10.

Last month, the incumbent prime minister and Nawaz’s brother, Shehbaz Sharif, urged his brother Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and take charge of the party's election campaign, Geo News reported.

"You will see that the map of politics will change when Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan," Shehbaz was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)