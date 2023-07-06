Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan charged over attack on army headquarters

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been named in six cases over the attack on Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, local media has reported. Three of these cases have been registered under the stringent Anti-Terrorism Act. The attack on the GHQ took place on May 9. Khan is now facing 150 cases.

On the day, supporters of Imran Khan, who is the chief of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, allegedly breached the gates of the Pakistani Army HQ. Pakistani military has dubbed May 9 as "Black Day".

The joint investigation teams (JITs) are investigating all the cases, including the attacks on military installations, and the incident of arson at a metro station, Pakistan's Geo News quoted sources as saying.

Watch | Imran Khan faces legal challenges as court cases progress in Pakistan ×

Geo News quoted sources to say that three of these cases were registered against Khan on May 9 while other three were registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The violence after Khan's arrest Imran Khan's supporters held nationwide protests that turned violent in many cities after he was arrested in the month of May. He was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in a corruption case.

Khan's supporters had allegedly also attacked and damaged the Corps' Commander's House in Lahore, which was initially known as Jinnah House. It once was the residence of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

During the violence that erupted in the country, more than 20 civil and military installations were attacked. The violence left more than 10 people dead. Imran Khan was in custody when the violence occurred.

The cricketer-turned-politician had not been named in any of the 28 cases in Rawalpindi.

The decision to include his name came to light from statements provided by the suspects under investigation and in consultation with legal experts, Geo News reported citing sources.

The cases pertaining to the attack on the GHQ and military installations were registered at RA Bazar and New Town police stations.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.