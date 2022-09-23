Kabul: At least four people killed, 10 injured by blast near mosque

Taliban on Friday (September 23) said that at least four people were killed and 10 injured by a blast near a mosque in the Afghan capital.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor told AFP, "The explosion occurred when worshippers were heading home."

A mangled car engulfed in fire on a road outside the mosque could be seen in images posted on social media.

Although no group has so far claimed the attack, the militant group Islamic State has targetted Friday prayers at mosques in recent months.

"All casualties are civilians, the exact number is not clear yet," according to Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran.

Four people of 14 received by Italian-NGO-run Emergency Hospital were dead on arrival as per authorities.

The area in which the blast took place is called Wazir Akbar Khan and it is a prominent location in Kabul and was previously the location of many foreign embassies and NATO.

There have been regular bomb attacks in Kabul and other cities although overall violence has significantly dropped across Afghanistan since the war ended with the Taliban's return to power.

In the latest attack in the capital claimed by the group. two Russian embassy staff members were killed in a suicide bombing outside its offices earlier this month.

Following the Taliban's return to power, the mosque was the target of a similar attack in 2020 in which the imam was killed and several people were wounded.



(With inputs from agencies)

