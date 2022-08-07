IN PICS | What life in Afghanistan looks like after one year of Taliban rule?

In the ten months since they gained control, the Taliban were allegedly responsible for extrajudicial executions, torture, arbitrary detentions, and cruel punishments, according to the United Nations mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). According to a UNAMA investigation, the groups targeted for the breaches included journalists, human rights advocates, and people connected to the overthrown administration. It claimed that women's rights had also been diminished. These pictures depict life in Afghanistan after one year of Taliban rule.

