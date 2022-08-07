IN PICS | What life in Afghanistan looks like after one year of Taliban rule?

In the ten months since they gained control, the Taliban were allegedly responsible for extrajudicial executions, torture, arbitrary detentions, and cruel punishments, according to the United Nations mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). According to a UNAMA investigation, the groups targeted for the breaches included journalists, human rights advocates, and people connected to the overthrown administration. It claimed that women's rights had also been diminished. These pictures depict life in Afghanistan after one year of Taliban rule.
 

Hijab-clad news presenters

Female presenters for Tolo News, Sonia Niazi and Khatereh Ahmadi, while covering their faces, work in a newsroom at Tolo TV station in Kabul, Afghanistan

Men mourning

Taliban fighters attend the death anniversary event of Mullah Mohammad Omar, the late leader and founder of the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan
 

Women on the streets

A displaced Afghan woman receives cash aid from a WSTA employee at a cash aid distribution center for displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan
 

Bread is scarce

People reach out to receive bread in Kabul, Afghanistan

But, where are the women?

Taliban members take pictures with their mobile phones during the Taliban flag-raising ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan
 

Why should boys have all the fun?

Persons play with the water while sailing in Qargha lake in Kabul, Afghanistan

Displaced by the war

Displaced Afghan men stand waiting to receive cash aid for displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan
 

Zawahiri is dead

Taliban fighters drive a car on a street following the killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. strike over the weekend, in Kabul, Afghanistan

