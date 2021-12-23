India rebuilds more than 50,000 houses in areas hit by Nepal earthquake of 2015

The earthquake of 2015 claimed 9,000 lives and brought down more than 800,000 houses in 32 districts across Nepal. The damage was not limited to the housing properties, of course.

Hundreds of public buildings, community facilities, hospitals, roads, and other infrastructure were also damaged, often beyond repair. The country’s GDP also took a hit—a 3% reduction. Lives and livelihoods were lost across the country.

With the help of the Indian government, Nepal has come a long way in terms of development. WION travelled to the epicentre of the earthquake, Gorkha district, and interacted with locals.

It has been six years since the earthquake jolted Nepal. In view of the gravity of the devastation, the Indian government-supported construction of 50,000 houses in Gorkha (26912 beneficiaries) and Nuwakot (23088 beneficiaries) districts of Nepal was suspended.

The houses in these regions are structurally fragile and prone to collapsing or to sustaining heavy structural damage, making them unfit for habitation in the wake of a tremor of the magnitude of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake.







The Nepal Housing Reconstruction Project (NHRP) was implemented with India’s assistance focused on inclusive recovery and reconstruction.

As a result, vulnerable sections of the population, such as the disabled, landless, and socially excluded groups, were not in a position to recover as quickly.



Measures adopted in Nepal’s reconstruction, such as additional financial assistance to the most vulnerable and securing land ownership for the landless, were the key to inclusive recovery.

Dal Bahadur, beneficiary of the retrofitting project, said that "When the earthquake struck, I used to live at somebody else’s house and did not have any place to live in. Later, we shifted to this house. The Indian government provided funds for the construction of the house and the land. I was granted Rs 5,00,000 and I bought the land for Rs 2,00,000 and constructed the house for Rs. 3,00,000. We are four members in the house, and just a few months back, we shifted here. "

The project also focused on owner-driven reconstruction. All the damaged houses were reconstructed, keeping the owners’ interests at the top, which ensured full ownership of the new houses.

With the adoption of retrofitting techniques, earthquake-resilient buildings were constructed using locally available materials.

It was found that in Gorkha, many house owners were reluctant to trade their old, damaged houses for new construction that, while earthquake-safe, was perhaps smaller and lacked the cultural or design appeal they cherished.

To many, retrofitting is a more appealing option when looking to make their existing home safe. The houses are constructed as per regulations laid out by the Nepal government that require houses to be earthquake resilient.

Bhimala Lama, a woman whose life was disrupted by the earthquake, said, "Now I have a house where I can safely live in. Now there is no fear of doing daily house activities because of the retro fitting technique provided by the Indian government. The officials here have helped us a lot in putting together the house. I have an emotional attachment to the house. This house was built by my father, and he is no more. Due to this technique, I did not have to demolish the house. This house is warmer than other houses in the winter. This house has an old and traditional design, and I am happy that I was able to preserve it. I did not want to demolish it. This retrofit helped me preserve my house as it is."