Nepal's historic Boudhanath Stupa swaps synthetic prayer flags with biodegradable ones

Step towards a greener alternative

Taking one step towards a greener alternative, Nepal's Boudhanath stupa was decorated with biodegradable prayer flags as devotees replaced the synthetic ones.

For the unversed, colourful prayer flags are an integral part of Buddhist rituals. These flags have auspicious symbols and prayers inscribed on them.

The prayer flags were made of natural fibres like cotton and silk traditionally, however, synthetic material became popular in recent times.

(Photograph:AFP)