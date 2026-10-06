/Strongest 'ghost particles' to slam Earth could have come from black hole hidden in fifth dimension

An extremely powerful signal slammed into Earth in 2023, leaving astronomers puzzled about its source. It was detected by the KM3NeT/ARCA underwater neutrino telescope located in the Mediterranean Sea and was unlike anything seen before. It was one of the most energetic neutrinos ever recorded and slammed with a force tens of thousands of times more powerful than the particles ever created by humans.

Since then, several explanations have been put forward for the 2023 KM3NeT signal. Some said it could have come from blazars or exploding primordial black holes.

The latest origin theory also involves a black hole, an ancient one made of cosmic strings and hiding inside a fifth dimension. A recent paper published in Physical Review D studied the possibility of primordial black holes emerging from a string-based framework. The authors explain that the rules of quantum gravity "inevitably" lead to five-dimensional primordial black holes.

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The researchers explain that the particle detected was a neutrino and had no photons with it, because of which none of the detectors caught it. Neutrinos are also known as "ghost particles" because they do not interact with other matter. Dieter Lüst, a physicist at the Max Planck Institute for Physics in Germany, and his team said that it slammed with an energy of roughly 30,000 times higher than anything that CERN’s Large Hadron Collider. But finding its source has been extremely difficult.

Scientists say the "dark" dimension is a hypothetical fifth dimension in string theory, and only gravity rules over it, Gizmodo reported. Here, the idea is that when cosmic strings collapse in this hypothetical dimension, primordial black holes were born, as opposed to the usual explanation that they were born with the cosmos.