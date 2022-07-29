'Tandoori chicken' row erupts between BJP and opposition; TMC's Mahua Moitra takes a dig at Smriti Irani

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra hit out against BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla who claimed that suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who were protesting in the parliament had consumed “tandoori chicken” in front of Mahatama Gandhi's statue.

Poonawalla while quoting media reports had said "everybody knows Gandhiji had staunch views on the slaughter of animals. Many people are asking if this was a protest or a farce and a picnic."

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra in a tweet said: "BJP’s hired help commenting on what food suspended MPs eat on dharna. Silly Souls! Don’t you know your masters serve both tongue & cheek?!"

Silly Souls! Don't you know your masters serve both tongue & cheek?!

Moitra's cryptic tweet was aimed at Union minister Smriti Irani after an outlet named 'Silly Souls Cafe and Bar' in Goa was targeted by Congress as it alleged Irani's daughter was linked to the property. However, Irani's daughter's lawyer rejected the claim. The Goa excise commissioner is set to hear the complaint on Friday after it was filed by an activist.

Amid the controversy, the Delhi High Court asked Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D' Souza to remove tweets on allegations relating to Smriti Irani and her daughter in connection with the bar controversy in Goa. Irani had served a legal notice to Khera, Jairam Ramesh and Netta D' Souza while demanding a written unconditional apology.

The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 29, 2022 ×

In a tweet, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh acknowledged that Delhi High Court has issued a notice and sought a reply. "We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani," the Congress leader said.

