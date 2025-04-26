Assam MLA Aminul Islam has been charged with sedition after being arrested by Assam Police following his controversial remarks regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested along with six others in a massive crackdown in Assam on the instructions of Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma, over those who are justifying or supporting the horrific terror attack in Baisaran valley of Pahalgam. Terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow on April 22, killing 26. The Assam MLA was arrested after the CM reviewed a video allegedly showing Islam defending Pakistan’s involvement in the incident.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Sarma stated, “Upon reviewing the video, I directed the police to take necessary action. The Director General of Police has since informed me that the MLA has been arrested.”

Following the arrest, AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal publicly distanced the party from Islam’s comments, terming them "unfortunate." He added, “At this critical time, we must stand united with our government. Terrorists have no religion.”

AIUDF leader Aminul Islam: A repeat offender

Aminul Islam is the son of a noted minority leader from Assam’s Nagaon district - Moulana Khairul Islam Mufti. Data compiled by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) indicates that Islam has previously faced several criminal charges, including sedition, promoting enmity among different groups, and acts intended to outrage religious sentiments.

In February 2020, Islam courted controversy after claiming that the Miya community, comprising Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, were “more indigenous” than the Ahoms, leading to widespread criticism. Later, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he was arrested for disseminating a video alleged to have spread misinformation about quarantine centres and healthcare workers, which authorities claimed had the potential to trigger communal tensions and discourage Covid-19 patients from seeking medical assistance. Earlier in 2017, Islam was suspended from the Assam Legislative Assembly for violating house protocols by live-streaming his speech on Facebook. In the 2021 state Assembly elections, Islam secured a commanding victory from the Dhing constituency, defeating Independent candidate Mahboob Muktar by over 1.2 lakh votes.

Assam CM announces crackdown on pro-Pakistan elements after Pahalgam

Assam CM Sarma emphasized that the state would not tolerate any individual supporting Pakistan in connection with the Pahalgam attack. In a statement posted on X, he listed those arrested for allegedly promoting pro-Pakistan sentiments on social media. The list included Md. Jabir Hussain (Hailakandi), Md. A.K. Bahauddin and Md. Javed Mazumder (Silchar), Md. Mahahar Mia (Morigaon), Md. Aminul Islam (Nagaon), and Md. Sahil Ali (Sivasagar).