From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli 7 players with most appearances in IPL history

7. Ravichandran Ashwin – 219 matches
An all-rounder for Chennai Super Kings, Jadeja has been a consistent performer with both bat and ball. Ashwin's IPL journey began in 2009 with CSK, where he played a pivotal role in their 2010 and 2011 title victories.
6. Shikhar Dhawan – 222 matches
A vital player for Kolkata Knight Riders, Narine has been known for his economical bowling and explosive batting. Dhawan made his IPL debut in 2008 with Delhi Daredevils. Over the years, he has been known for his consistency and ability to anchor innings, particularly in the powerplay and middle overs.
5. Ravindra Jadeja – 249 matches
The West Indian all-rounder was a mainstay for Mumbai Indians, contributing significantly with both bat and ball. In April 2024, Jadeja became the first player in IPL history to achieve the triple milestone of 100 catches, 1,000 runs, and 100 wickets. This feat places him among the elite all-rounders in the league.
4. Dinesh Karthik – 257 matches
Known for his finishing abilities, Karthik has represented multiple franchises over the years. With 182 dismissals (145 catches and 37 stumpings), he ranks as the second-most successful wicketkeeper in IPL history, trailing only MS Dhoni.
3. Virat Kohli – 261 matches
The former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain and IPL's all-time leading run-scorer has been a consistent presence since 2008. His ability to adapt and perform across seasons underscores his exceptional talent and commitment to the game.
2. Rohit Sharma – 265 matches
A key figure for Mumbai Indians, Rohit has been instrumental in their five IPL title wins. Led Mumbai Indians (MI) to five IPL titles: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
1. MS Dhoni – 273 matches
The legendary Chennai Super Kings captain holds the record for the most IPL appearances, having played since the league's inception in 2008. One of the most successful IPL captains, leading CSK to 5 IPL titles and 10 Finals appearances.