From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli 7 players with most appearances in IPL history

6. Shikhar Dhawan – 222 matches

2 /7

6. Shikhar Dhawan – 222 matches

A vital player for Kolkata Knight Riders, Narine has been known for his economical bowling and explosive batting. Dhawan made his IPL debut in 2008 with Delhi Daredevils. Over the years, he has been known for his consistency and ability to anchor innings, particularly in the powerplay and middle overs.