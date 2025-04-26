Gone but not forgotten: The 26 victims of Pahalgam terror attack

Santosh Jagdale Source: X

Santosh Jagdale

Santosh Jagdale, a devoted husband and father from Maharashtra, had arrived in Pahalgam on April 22 with his wife, daughter, and two others. When gunfire broke out, he along with his family sought shelter in a nearby camping tent. But their camp was found and Santosh was ordered to come out and recite the Kalma. When he couldn't, he was shot three times in front of his loved ones.