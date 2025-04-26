Gone but not forgotten: The 26 victims of Pahalgam terror attack

Sushil Nathyal
A resident of Indore, 58-year-old Sushil Nathaniel along with his family travelled to J&K on April 19. Nathaniel, a Christian, was there to celebrate Easter. He was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, while his daughter Akanksha was shot in the leg.
Syed Adil Hussain Shah
Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a 28-year-old resident of Anantnag's Hapatnagar, died a hero. A Muslim pony rider, Adil died while trying to save a tourist family from terrorists.
Lt. Vinay Narwal
Lt. Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old officer in the Indian Navy, hailed from Karnal, Haryana, and was stationed in Kochi, Kerala. With two years of service under his belt, he had built a reputation as a promising young officer in his community. He was on a short vacation to Kashmir with his wife to celebrate their recent wedding on April 16.
Bitan Adhikari
Bitan Adhikari, 40, was a test manager at TCS with over 15 years of experience in UI/API automation and functional testing. Originally from Patuli, Kolkata, he had been living in Florida but had returned home to spend time with his loved ones. He arrived in India on April 8, looking forward to a holiday, and was visiting Kashmir with his wife, Sohini, and their 3-year-old son when tragedy struck.
Sameer Guha
Sameer Guha, 52, was a resident of Sakherbazar in West Bengal. He had traveled to Kashmir on April 16 with his wife, Sabari, and their daughter, Subhangi, for a much-anticipated family vacation. Tragically, his life was taken in front of his wife and daughter. The family had been set to return on April 23. Sameer worked with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), stationed at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake.
Manish Ranjan
Manish Ranjan, 41, was an Intelligence Bureau officer from Purulia, West Bengal who had been serving in Hyderabad for the past two years. He was on a much-needed vacation in Kashmir with his family when tragedy struck. Survived by his wife and two children. Manish was the eldest of three siblings, the beloved son of Mangalesh Mishra, a retired school headmaster from Jhalda. Manish had travelled to Jammu & Kashmir for a pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi Temple.
Atul Shrikant Mone
Atul Shrikant Mone, 43, from Maharashtra, was a Senior Section Engineer with the Indian Railways. He was on a six-day vacation in Kashmir with his wife and daughter, along with six other family members. Atul had joined his cousins, Sanjay Lele and Hemant Joshi—both of whom also lost their lives—in what was meant to be a joyful family trip. The group had planned to return home on April 26.
Neeraj Udhwani
Neeraj Udhwani, 33, a chartered accountant based in Dubai, was in Pahalgam with his wife, Aayushi, for what was meant to be a short holiday. Originally from Jaipur, Neeraj had come to India to attend a wedding, and the couple, married in February 2023, had travelled to Jammu & Kashmir on April 21 to enjoy some time together.
Sudip Neupane
Sudip Neupane, 27, was from Nepal. He was in Pahalgam with his mother, Rima Pandey, sister Sushma, and brother-in-law Ujjwal Kafle, enjoying a family vacation that began on April 19. Sudip had recently completed his Health Assistant studies and held a Bachelor's degree in Public Health. Sudip was working on an oral health project at Adhunik Samaj Dental.
Shubham Dwivedi
Shubham Dwivedi, 30, was a young businessman from Kanpur. A newly married man, Shubham along with his wife Aishanya had joined family members for a vacation in Kashmir, arriving on April 17. They were set to return home on April 23. On the day of the attack, Shubham and Aishanya had gone horse-riding and later stopped for a meal together—moments of joy that turned into heartbreak when terrorists opened fire.
Prashant Kumar Satpathy
Prashant Kumar Satpathy, 41, was an accounts assistant at CIPET in Balasore, Odisha. As per reports, he had saved up for months to fund a long-awaited trip to Kashmir on Leave Travel Concession (LTC). Prashant was in J&K with his wife and 9-year-old son after his son's exams.
N. Ramachandran
N. Ramachandran, 65, was resident of Kerala. After spending many years working in the UAE, he had returned home two years ago. He was on a holiday in Kashmir with his wife, daughter Aarathy, and grandchildren.
Sanjay Lakshman Lele
Sanjay Lakshman Lele, 50, was an accountant at a private firm in Thane, Maharashtra and a beloved member of a joint family in Pandurang Wadi, Dombivli (West). Sanjay was on a vacation in Pahalgam with his close relatives Atul Mone and Hemant Joshi, who also lost their lives in the tragic attack. His son was also wounded by a gunshot to the hand.
Dinesh Agarwal
A businessman from Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Dinesh Agarwal was in Pahalgam with his wife to celebrate their wedding anniversary, due on April 24, when he was shot dead.
Dilip Disle
Dilip Disle, a resident of Panvel, was visiting J&K with his family. While his wife was waiting in the parking lot, he went sightseeing on horseback in Baisaran Valley, when he was shot down by terrorists.
J.S. Chandramouli
J.S. Chandramouli, 68, was a retired State Bank of India employee from Visakhapatnam. He was visiting Jammu & Kashmir with his wife and two other families. A devoted husband and father, Chandramouli is survived by his two daughters, both of whom live in the United States.
Somisetti Madhusudan Rao
Madhusudan Rao, a senior architect at IBM in Bengaluru, hailed from Byta Kummari Vari Street in Kavali, SPSR Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. He had gone to Kashmir with his family for a vacation. He is survived by his wife Kamakshi, a son, and a daughter.
Santosh Jagdale
Santosh Jagdale, a devoted husband and father from Maharashtra, had arrived in Pahalgam on April 22 with his wife, daughter, and two others. When gunfire broke out, he along with his family sought shelter in a nearby camping tent. But their camp was found and Santosh was ordered to come out and recite the Kalma. When he couldn't, he was shot three times in front of his loved ones.
Bharat Bhushan
Bharat Bhushan, 35, was in Pahalgam with his wife, Sujatha, and their 3-year-old son, enjoying a vacation in Jammu & Kashmir. The family arrived on April 18, with Pahalgam being their final destination.
Sumit Parmar
Sumit Parmar, a resident of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, was on a pilgrimage with his father, Yatish Parmar, when tragedy struck. The two had travelled to Jammu & Kashmir on April 16 for a 15-day pilgrimage to attend a discourse by spiritual leader Morari Bapu. Both father and son were killed in the attack.
Yatish Parmar
Yatish Parmar, a resident of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, was on a pilgrimage with his son, Sumit Parmar. They had travelled to Jammu & Kashmir on April 16 for a 15-day pilgrimage. Both father and son were killed in the attack.
Tage Hailyang
30-year-old Tage Hailyang, an IAF corporal from Tajang, Arunachal Pradesh, was visiting J&K with his wife. Previously posted in Srinagar for five years, he had recently been transferred to Dibrugarh and was on a short break before reporting.
Shailesh Kalathiya
Shailesh Kalathiya, 44, was a devoted husband and father, originally from Chikuwadi in Surat. He had moved to Mumbai four years ago for work. Shailesh was on a family vacation in Pahalgam with his wife, daughter, and son when tragedy struck. He was shot dead in front of his family, who survived the attack.
Manjunath Rao
Manjunath Rao, 47, a realtor from Shivamogga, Karnataka, was on his first family vacation outside the state with his wife, Pallavi, and son, Abhijeya. Manjunath was tragically killed during the attack in Jammu & Kashmir.
Kaustubh Ganbote
Kaustubh Ganbote, who ran a snacks business, was a close friend of Santosh Jagdale, who was also killed in the attack. Both families were holidaying in Kashmir when the terror strike shattered their lives.
Neeraj Udhawani
Neeraj Udhawani, a Chartered Accountant by profession, had moved to Dubai three years back for work. As per reports, he came to India to attend his friend’s wedding, and at the last minute decided to visit Kashmir.