/Toxic foam or clean Yamuna? AAP takes on BJP’s Rekha Gupta over Chhath visuals

Chhath Puja has renewed the debate over pollution in the Yamuna River in Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi Party claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the national capital and at the Centre has failed to clean the sacred river. Taking to social media, AAP shared several videos on its X handle, showing devotees celebrating Chhath Puja and performing rituals in the river with “toxic foam”. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also shared visuals celebrating the festival in the same river that appeared clean.

Chhath is a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, the goddess of nature and protector of children. To celebrate the festival, devotees take a holy dip in a river, pond, or other water body, clean their homes, and prepare a pure vegetarian meal. They also observe a fast and offer prayers to the sun at a water body.

What did AAP claim?

In a post on X, AAP shared visuals of devotees performing rituals in the river covered in thick toxic foam. “The Rekha Gupta government has spent crores on theatrics and PR in the name of cleaning the Yamuna, but Chhath devotees had to perform their rituals in the toxic Yamuna,” AAP wrote. “Chhathi Maiya will never forgive the BJP for this sin!”

In another post, the party wrote, “The entire country is seeing the BJP’s tactics, character and true face. The BJP’s drama-queen leaders came before the cameras and lied that the Yamuna had been cleaned up, but on the occasion of the grand Chhath festival, devotees were forced to perform their rituals in dirty water. The people of Delhi will never forgive Delhi’s arrogant and incompetent Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for this grave sin.”

In an earlier post, AAP said, “All that was served up in the name of cleaning the Yamuna was lies. Today, devotees forced to celebrate Chhath in the toxic Yamuna are suffering the consequences of the BJP’s failure.”

WION could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Rekha Gupta celebrates Chhath at Yamuna

Sharing visuals of a clean river from the Chhath celebrations at Hathi Ghat, Rekha Gupta praised “how divine and how beautiful this morning in Delhi is!” She added, “I had the good fortune to offer arghya to the rising sun alongside thousands of families from Purvanchal and Chhath devotees.”

“We are committed to making the Chhath festival more magnificent, beautiful and convenient every year,” she said. “May Chhathi Maiya’s blessings remain upon every family. May happiness, good health and prosperity shine in everyone’s life.”

Meanwhile, videos from Kalindi Kunj showed cleaning work in progress as toxic foam floated on the Yamuna River.

The Yamuna politics

It is not the first time that toxic foam has been spotted in the Yamuna River in Delhi. Similar visuals of toxic froth covering the river surface have emerged during the government under AAP, which is now slamming the BJP for the problem. Some social media users also claimed that AAP was sharing old videos to slam the BJP.

In this video from Chhath Puja in 2021, when AAP was in power in Delhi, devotees can be seen standing in toxic foam-laden Yamuna River.