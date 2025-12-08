/Severe cold wave and fog likely in multiple states from December 9; IMD issues fresh alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that a spell of cold wave conditions and dense fog will impact several parts of the country beginning from Tuesday (December 9). Central, eastern, and northern Peninsular regions are expected to face cold wave conditions from December 9–12, while northwest and western India may experience a drop in temperatures starting December 10 through December 12. IMD has also projected dense fog during early mornings in isolated pockets of Assam and Manipur between December 9 and 13. East Uttar Pradesh and Odisha may witness similar foggy conditions on December 9 and 10.

Weather systems influencing these conditions include a cyclonic circulation over east Bangladesh and nearby areas, as well as an active Western Disturbance over north Pakistan. A trough in the easterly winds persists over the southeast Bay of Bengal, while the Subtropical Westerly Jet is blowing over Northeast India with core wind speeds reaching up to 115 knots. Another Western Disturbance is likely to impact the western Himalayan region from December 13 onward. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are forecast to see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds reaching 30–40 kmph between December 8 and 10.

Minimum temperatures dipped below 5°C across many locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours. The lowest readings in the plains were 4.5°C in Faridkot and Gurdaspur (Punjab). Several regions in West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh recorded significantly below-normal night temperatures. A slight 1–2°C rise in minimum temperatures is expected in northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal, while Gujarat and parts of northeast and northern Peninsular India may see a marginal fall.

Cold wave and fog alerts

Cold wave conditions are likely over: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha: Dec 9–12; Punjab: Dec 10–12; Vidarbha, Telangana: Dec 9–10; Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada: Dec 11–12; Dense fog is forecast in Assam and Manipur between Dec 9–13, and in East Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on Dec 9–10.

Advisory for fishermen