/'The sky isn't the limit': Air India opens hiring for pilots as IndiGo struggles with operational crisis

Air India has launched a new recruitment campaign for pilots, saying that “The sky isn't the limit, it's just the beginning” as it invites aviators to join the Tata-owned carrier. The airline, which returned to Tata Group ownership in October 2021, is seeking pilots for its Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft, core workhorses for short and medium-haul routes. Although the announcement would typically appeal only to aviation professionals, it gained widespread attention on social media due to ongoing turbulence at rival airline IndiGo.

Over the past week, India’s aviation network has been disrupted by IndiGo’s large-scale flight cancellations, delays, and rescheduling. The chaos stems from a sudden shortage of pilots and cabin crew triggered by IndiGo’s implementation of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) issued last year. “Shape the next era of Indian aviation. We’re inviting seasoned B737 and A320 pilots to join our expanding fleet. Applications are open until December 22,” Air India posted on Instagram.

The move comes as IndiGo races to hire more pilots to counter the operational strain caused by the new FDTL norms, which are designed to ensure adequate rest and fatigue management for flight crew. The revised guidelines created a ripple effect, forcing IndiGo to adjust its schedules and increasing staffing pressure. Air India specified that it is seeking experienced, type-rated commanders for the A320 fleet. For its B737 operations, the airline is open to hiring both type-rated and non-type-rated pilots. A type rating certifies that a pilot is trained and approved to operate a particular aircraft model.