/New NCERT class 7 social science textbook expands coverage on Mahmud of Ghazni’s invasion in detail

The newly released NCERT class 7 social science textbook provides an expanded exploration of Mahmud of Ghazni's invasions, a significant and violent chapter of Indian history. While previous editions covered this topic briefly, the updated version devotes six pages to a detailed account of Ghazni's military campaigns, particularly in Mathura, Kannauj, and Somnath in Gujarat. The textbook provides rich descriptions, enhanced with illustrations and educational boxes, focusing on both the destruction wrought by his raids and the human suffering they caused.

This expansion highlights not only Mahmud's destructive military tactics but also his mission to spread Islam into regions with non-Muslim populations. The textbook underscores the toll of these campaigns, which included the massacre of thousands of civilians, the capture of prisoners, many of whom were sold as slaves, and the destruction of temples and sacred sites. Mahmud is depicted as a ruthless conqueror targeting Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and rival Muslim groups.

Supporting this narrative, the book references contemporary accounts, including that of Mahmud’s court historian, Al-Utbi, who chronicles the plundering of temples and the building of mosques in the captured territories. Another historical source, Al-Biruni, recalls the destruction of the Somnath temple, including the desecration of the Shivalinga and its parts being transported to Ghazni. To ensure students understand the significance of these events in a broader context, the textbook begins with a “Word of Caution” section. This note, also included in the Class 8 textbook on the Delhi Sultanate, emphasises that history often highlights wars and destruction, rather than periods of peace and prosperity.

It encourages students to learn from history to prevent similar future events while also stressing that modern generations are not accountable for past actions. The new curriculum also provides a more comprehensive historical context. It not only covers Mahmud of Ghazni's invasions but also references other invaders and military figures such as Muhammad Ghuri, Qutb-ud-din Aibak, and Bakhtiyar Khilji, detailing their campaigns and the cultural impact, including the decline of Buddhism in India. The textbook notes that despite these invasions, much of southern and northern India remained beyond the reach of the Turkic forces, and local rulers often united in resistance.

What did NCERT say?

The updated chapter situates these events within a larger historical framework, beginning with India’s ancient kingdoms and empires, including those of the Chalukyas, Rashtrakutas, Cholas, and others, as well as the earlier foreign invasions by the Hunas and Muhammad bin Qasim. It also draws attention to the limited impact of Muhammad bin Qasim's conquest compared to the long-term effects of Mahmud’s raids.