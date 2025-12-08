/'Listen to Priyanka Gandhi's...': Rahul Gandhi's reply on Vanda Mataram debate as PM Modi targets Congress in parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (December 8) brushed aside the ongoing parliamentary debate over the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ with a brief four-word comment: “Priyanka ka bhashan suno” (Listen to Priyanka's speech), urging members to listen to Priyanka Gandhi’s address instead. The discussion started after Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a special debate in the Lok Sabha to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram. This comes weeks after the PM alleged that the Congress, during its 1937 Faizabad session, removed important stanzas of the song, calling the act one that “planted the seeds of partition” and divided a symbol of national pride.

The Congress countered the claim, saying the decision followed advice from Rabindranath Tagore, and was meant to respect the sentiments of people from diverse religious communities. The party accused the BJP of distorting history and demanded an apology for what it termed an insult to both the 1937 Congress Working Committee and Tagore. Tensions around the national song had already flared before the Winter Session started, after the Rajya Sabha secretariat reiterated that MPs should avoid slogans such as Vande Mataram and Jai Hind inside the House to preserve decorum. Opposition parties said this reflected the NDA’s discomfort with symbols of India’s freedom movement.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What PM Modi Said in the Lok Sabha

PM Modi highlighted the song’s role in India’s struggle for independence, saying that Bankim Chandra Chatterjee first published it in Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875. He described Vande Mataram as more than a patriotic ode, “a spiritual call for liberation from colonial rule.” He added that while the British partitioned Bengal in 1905, the song became a rallying force for unity.