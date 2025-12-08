/'Can irritate Muslims': Jinnah opposed Vande Mataram, Nehru agreed with him, says PM Modi

On Monday (Dec 8), Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of the historic significance of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’; as he spoke, he also highlighted what he expressed as Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru's view. Back in 1937, PM Modi said there was opposition to the song from the Muslim League. “Muhammad Ali Jinnah raised a slogan against Vande Mataram on 15 October 1937 from Lucknow.”
“Instead of giving a response to the Muslim League's baseless statements, Nehru started investigating Vande Mataram. Five days after this, Nehru wrote a letter to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose mentioning that he agrees with the feeling of Mohammad Ali Jinnah and wrote, 'Vande Mataram's background in the Anand Math can irritate Muslims,” PM Modi continued.