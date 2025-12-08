/'Can irritate Muslims': Jinnah opposed Vande Mataram, Nehru agreed with him, says PM Modi

On Monday (Dec 8), Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of the historic significance of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’; as he spoke, he also highlighted what he expressed as Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru's view. Back in 1937, PM Modi said there was opposition to the song from the Muslim League. “Muhammad Ali Jinnah raised a slogan against Vande Mataram on 15 October 1937 from Lucknow.”