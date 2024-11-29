New Delhi, India

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (Nov 29) said that Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is responsible for protecting all Bangladesh citizens, including minorities.

Advertisment

This comes amid a rise in violent activities against minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus.

"Government have taken a serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the Government of Bangladesh," Jaishankar made the statement in response to a question in the Lok Sabha (lower house of the Indian parliament).

"Reports of attacks on temples and puja mandaps also came to light during the recent Durga Puja festival in Bangladesh... Following these attacks, the Government of Bangladesh had issued instructions for providing special security including deployment of Army and Border Guards Bangladesh to ensure peaceful celebrations of Durga Puja," he added.

Advertisment

Also read: ISKCON clarifies stance on Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest in Bangladesh: 'Not distancing...'

"The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh," India's foreign minister stressed.

This also comes during the time as there have been protests in Bangladesh over the arrest of the former priest of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, on sedition charges.

Advertisment

He was accused of hoisting a saffron flag above the Bangladesh national flag during a rally in October.

Watch | Bangladesh: Clashes Erupt As Iskcon Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrested | World DNA

Today at a briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that cases against individuals and legal processes are underway.

"As far as the arrest of Chinmoy Das is concerned, we have made our statement on that... Cases against individuals and legal processes are underway. We hope and expect that these processes will be dealt with in a fair, just and transparent manner ensuring full respect for these individuals and all those who are concerned...," Jaiswal said.

He added, "We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric. Increasing incidents of violence and provocation cannot be dismissed merely as media exaggerations. We call upon Bangladesh to take steps for the protection of minorities..."

Indian political leaders have been raising concerns over the arrest of the Hindu monk and also issued an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to intervene.

(With inputs from agencies)