The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Friday (Nov 29) expressed its support for Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu, following reports suggesting the organisation had distanced itself from him after his arrest in Bangladesh on sedition charges.

'ISKCON does not distance itself from supporting Chinmoy Krishna Das'

“Iskcon has not and does not distance itself from supporting Chinmoy Krishna Das's rights and freedom for peacefully calling for protecting Hindus and their places of worship. We also support, along with all other sanatani groups, protection and safety of Hindus, and re-establishing an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence with minorities in Bangladesh,” the organisation said.

Clarifying ISKCON's position and support for religious rights in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/dtP6Qu0NoR — ISKCON (@iskcon) November 28, 2024 ×

"Many of our press statements and interviews have made this fully clear. We have only clarified, something that was already said by us in the past many months, regarding him not officially representing ISKCON in Bangladesh,” the organisation added.

Another official ISKCON account posted a message of solidarity, stating, “ISKCON, Inc. stands with Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees.”

'Not the spokesperson of ISKCON Bangladesh'

Previously, ISKCON had said that Das’s views were his own and did not reflect the organisation’s position. “Chinmoy Krishna Das is not the spokesperson of Iskcon Bangladesh and thus his remarks are solely personal,” said Charu Chandra Das, general secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh, in a statement on Thursday.

ISKCON Bangladesh also addressed allegations that it was linked to protests following Das’s arrest, during which a lawyer was killed. The organisation denied these claims, calling them a part of a smear campaign.

“A series of false, fabricated, and malicious campaigns is being spearheaded targeting ISKCON Bangladesh, particularly in connection with recent events. These efforts are aimed at discrediting our organisation and creating societal unrest,” said Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, general secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh.

What led to Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest in Bangladesh?

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested after allegations of disrespecting the national flag during a rally in Chittagong, which was held to protest against the mistreatment of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. He was denied bail and sent to jail, sparking protests. The situation escalated after assistant public prosecutor Saiful Islam died during clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

Bangladesh High Court rejects plea seeking to ban ISKCON

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh High Court rejected a petition seeking to ban ISKCON’s activities in the country. “The two-member High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury declined to ban ISKCON activities in Bangladesh,” a spokesperson from the attorney general’s office said.

(With inputs from agencies)